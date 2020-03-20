 Back To Top
Business

Samsung shuts down TV plants in Slovakia

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Mar 20, 2020 - 12:27       Updated : Mar 20, 2020 - 12:27
Samsung Electronics production line, located in Galanta, Slovakia (Samsung Electronics)
Samsung Electronics production line, located in Galanta, Slovakia (Samsung Electronics)

Samsung Electronics announced Friday it has decided to suspend operations of its Slovakia plant for a week due to the fast spread of coronavirus.

The South Korean tech giant said it made the decision to protect employees from the spread of COVID-19. Currently, there are about 30 suppliers of the firm in Slovakia.

Slovakia has declared a state of national emergency, limiting both logistics and personnel movement, due to the increasing number of COVID-19 confirmed cases.

The government has suspended all shops, banned entry to foreigners, requiring two-week self-quarantine for all entrants and also ordered temporary closure of schools.

Kia Motors said Thursday its Slovakian plant will be closed for two weeks to participate in government policies to prevent the spread of coronavirus. 

By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldocorp.com)
