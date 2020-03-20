 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Asiana Airlines to suspend all European routes from April

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Mar 20, 2020 - 12:02       Updated : Mar 20, 2020 - 12:02

Asiana Airlines will halt all its European routes in April as the new coronavirus spreads fast and the continent closes its borders and restricts movement, the firm confirmed Friday.

The decision comes after the European Union decided on Tuesday to block the entry of foreign travelers to Europe for 30 days to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to the airline, service on the Incheon-Frankfurt route, the only European route it is still operating, will be halted from April 1 to April 16.

The airline’s regular routes to Venice, Rome, Paris, London, Barcelona, Istanbul and Lisbon have already been suspended.

“During the suspension period of the Incheon-Frankfurt route, all other European routes will not be operated. Whether to extend the period may change depending on the situation,” an Asiana Airlines official said.

Korean Air had earlier suspended the Incheon-Frankfurt route from March 5 to April 24. Lufthansa, a German flag carrier, has also suspended its Incheon-Frankfurt route.

In April, Korean Air’s Incheon-Paris and Incheon-London routes will be the only routes linking Europe and Korea.

By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114