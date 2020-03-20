 Back To Top
National

Green Climate Fund head office reports second COVID-19 case

By Korea Herald
Published : Mar 20, 2020 - 16:52       Updated : Mar 20, 2020 - 16:52
(Yonhap)

A second staff member at the Green Climate Fund, a global institution based in Incheon, South Korea, has tested positive for the new coronavirus after attending a board meeting in Switzerland.

The patient, who hails from Zambia, returned from Geneva on March 16 and tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

It is the second COVID-19 case at the headquarters of the United Nations-affiliated institution so far.

On Wednesday another staff member, a Canadian who also attended the Geneva meeting, tested positive upon returning here.

The international organization’s gathering was originally scheduled to take place in Korea, but was moved to Switzerland due to a sharp surge in COVID-19 cases here.

By Korea Herald staff (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
