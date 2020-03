Green Climate Fund head office reports second COVID-19 case

A second staff member at the Green Climate Fund, a global institution based in Incheon, South Korea, has tested positive for the new coronavirus after attending a board meeting in Switzerland.The patient, who hails from Zambia, returned from Geneva on March 16 and tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.It is the second COVID-19 case at the headquarters of the United Nations-affiliated institution so far.On Wednesday another staff member, a Canadian who also attended the Geneva meeting, tested positive upon returning here.The international organization’s gathering was originally scheduled to take place in Korea, but was moved to Switzerland due to a sharp surge in COVID-19 cases here.By Korea Herald staff ( khnews@heraldcorp.com