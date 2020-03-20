 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Sports

[Newsmaker] Women's pro basketball season canceled due to coronavirus

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 20, 2020 - 10:01       Updated : Mar 20, 2020 - 10:05
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

There will be no more women's pro basketball played in South Korea this spring in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Women's Korean Basketball League decided on Friday to scrap the rest of the regular season, which had been on hold since March 10, and to also wipe out the playoffs.

With all other major professional sports -- men's basketball, baseball, men's football and men's and women's volleyball -- having come to a halt due to COVID-19, the WKBL became the first league to cancel its season.

Following its meeting with club representatives, the WKBL said in a statement, "We took note of the worsening spread of COVID-19 and we wanted to join the effort to be extra vigilant against the virus."

The WKBL's most recent game came on March 9, following a stretch of games behind closed doors. The WKBL was the last of the pro leagues to suspend play amid the virus crisis, and its initial plan was to resume play in two weeks.

Six teams in the WKBL were to play 30 games each, and at the time of suspension, they had 27 or 28 games in the books. The regular season would have ended Thursday and the playoffs would have begun Sunday, if the WKBL hadn't been forced to suspend play due to coronavirus.

The men's hoops competition, the Korean Basketball League, will meet with club representatives on Tuesday to discuss its schedule. The KBL suspended its season on March 1, with hopes of returning by March 29.

Elsewhere, the Korean Volleyball Federation will decide the fate of the suspended V-League season before the end of this month. KOVO met with V-League club officials Thursday but couldn't reach a conclusion, despite increasing calls among team reps for the cancellation of the season.

Football's K League has yet to kick off; its season would have begun on Feb. 29 if not for the virus outbreak, and there's no word yet on when the season will finally begin.

The Korea Baseball Organization will go over its schedule with club officials on Tuesday. It has delayed the start of the regular season from March 28 to sometime in April. (Yonhap)



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114