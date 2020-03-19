 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Chief of main opposition's affiliated party resigns ahead of April elections

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 19, 2020 - 17:11       Updated : Mar 19, 2020 - 17:11
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

The chief of the Future Korea Party (FKP) stepped down Thursday amid strife with the main opposition party over the selection of candidates for proportional representation (PR) seats.

The FKP was established in February as the satellite party of the main opposition United Future Party (UFP) specially to target PR slots in the April 15 parliamentary elections.

But tensions between the two parties heightened as only one person that the UFP had recruited from outside was included in a list of 20 candidates thought likely to be elected through PR.

FKP chairman Han Sun-kyo abruptly announced that he will resign from his post after some UFP members called him a "betrayer."

Condemning the UFP's leadership, including party chief Hwang Kyo-ahn, Han said that the main opposition party has blocked his aspirations for reform.

"Trivial people have deterred my vision to serve the party and the nation genuinely," Han said, calling the UFP a "corrupt" power.

The Liberty Korea Party, the predecessor of the UFP, pushed to create the FKP out of concerns that it may take fewer PR seats due to new election rules. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114