Kospi plummets below 1,500, lowest in 11 years

A sign at KB Kookmin Bank’s dealing room in Seoul on Thursday shows the Kospi index crumbled over 8 percent to close at 1,457.64 points. (Yonhap)



South Korean stocks crumbled again Thursday, hitting the lowest point in nearly 11 years, as foreigners’ selling spree continued over growing global uncertainties.



The benchmark Kospi closed at 1,457.64 -- down 133.56 points, or 8.39 percent, from the previous session. It marked the lowest closing price since July 23, 2009, at 1,496.49 points. The tech-heavy Kosdaq also crashed by 56.79 points, or 11.71 percent, to close at 428.35. It recorded the lowest closing since Oct. 5, 2011, with 421.18 points.



Stock market operator Korea Exchange (KRX) temporarily suspended stock trading as the country’s two main exchanges dipped sharply. It marked the second time recently for trading on both markets to be suspended on the same day, following March 13.



A “sidecar,” the five-minute trading halt was issued on the main bourse at 11:50 a.m. due to a sudden market fluctuation. It was followed by another trading halt with a circuit breaker on both the Kospi and Kosdaq markets at 12:05 p.m., as they sank by over 8 percent for more than a minute. KRX again activated the sidecar to suspend trading on the Kosdaq at 12:54 p.m.



The local currency closed at 1,285.7 won against the greenback -- weakening 40 won from the previous session’s close -- the worst rate since July 14, 2009, at 1,293 won per dollar.



As of 12:26 p.m., the market capitalization of listed firms on the Kospi marked 984.7 trillion won ($765.8 billion) -- losing some 87.3 trillion won from the previous session’s close. It was the first time for the main bourse’ market valuation had dipped below 1,000 trillion won at the closing bell since Oct. 7, 2011 (996.7 trillion won).



In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, foreign investors continued to dump their shares in Korea and other emerging markets, as they attempt to rebalance their asset portfolios.







A dealer monitors the movement of the Kospi and foreign exchange trade at KB Kookmin Bank’s dealing room in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)