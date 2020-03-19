Third athlete on national fencing team tests positive for COVID-19

(123rf)
South Korea’s national fencing team reported that a third athlete on the team had been confirmed to have the novel coronavirus, health officials said Thursday.
The 36-year-old athlete tested positive Wednesday. She had returned home from an international competition in Budapest, Hungary, over the weekend, according to South Chungcheong Province health authorities.
She was tested for the virus at a test center in Taean, South Chungcheong Province, earlier this week after a teammate was confirmed to have the virus, said health officials.
According to the Korea Fencing Federation, it has directed 20 male and female athletes who were on the same bus with the confirmed patient to self-quarantine for 14 days.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com
)