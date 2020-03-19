 Back To Top
National

US Embassy in Seoul halts routine visa services

By Kim Bo-gyung
Published : Mar 19, 2020 - 15:04       Updated : Mar 19, 2020 - 15:12
US Embassy in Seoul (Yonhap)
US Embassy in Seoul (Yonhap)

The US Embassy in South Korea suspended routine visa services as part of efforts to counter the COVID-19 pandemic, the embassy said Thursday.

According to the embassy, the measure is in line with the US State Department’s decision to halt nonimmigrant and immigrant services in countries with level 2, 3 or 4 travel advisories.

The State Department has issued a level 4 travel advisory for virus-hit Daegu, with the rest of South Korea at level 3. 

The suspension, however, does not affect visa waiver programs and services for US citizens.

“We will resume routine visa services as soon as possible but are unable to provide a specific date at this time,” the US Embassy in Seoul said in a statement.

Travelers who need to make a visit to the US immediately can refer to details provided on the embassy’s website at www.ustraveldocs.com/kr/kr-niv-expeditedappointment.asp.  

By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)
