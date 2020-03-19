Diageo Korea donates W200m for vulnerable people affected by virus

Diageo Korea CEO Lee Kyung-woo (Diageo Korea)
Diageo Korea said Thursday it had donated 200 million won ($154,700) to the Korea Red Cross to support culnerable people facing difficulties amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
The South Korean branch of British liquor firm said it delivered the fund on Wednesday, to support households, old people and children that are affected either directly or indirectly by the epidemic crisis. The fund is to be used in providing hygiene products and daily necessities, the company said.
The liquor maker also delivered sanitary products on Tuesday, including hand sanitizers worth 300 million won to wholesale and retail businesses in the liquor industry, which is experiencing hardship due to lowered consumption.
“As the spread of COVID-19 is dealing a blow to the economy, we decided to donate the fund and disinfection products to support the socially marginalized and to share the difficulties with the industry,” Diageo Korea CEO Lee Kyung-woo said.
Diageo Korea has introduced remote working for all of its employees since Feb. 24.
