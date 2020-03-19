 Back To Top
Business

Samsung releases 2020 QLED TVs

By Lim Jeong-yeo
Published : Mar 19, 2020 - 13:35       Updated : Mar 19, 2020 - 13:35
Samsung’s 2020 QLED 8K TV 85-inch QT950S
Samsung Electronics launched nine models of 2020 quantum-dot light-emitting diode TVs on Thursday.

The company said it has expanded its QLED 8K models by twofold from before, to increase consumer options and its dominance in the 8K TV market.

The 2020 QLED 8K from Samsung Electronics are categorized by series names QT970S, QT900S and QT800, offered in screen sizes ranging from 55 to 85 inches.

The smallest 55-inch model will launch within the first half of the year, Samsung said.

The most expensive of this year’s line is priced at 19.4 million won ($15,100), with the most affordable at 3.5 million won.

By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)
