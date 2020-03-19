S. Korea unveils stronger measures against foreigners who ignore virus guidance

(Yonhap)



South Korea on Thursday unveiled stronger measures against foreigners here who reject health guidance despite being suspected or confirmed patients of the new coronavirus.



The justice ministry said the government will cancel visas or stay permits of foreign nationals living here who are suspected or confirmed of having COVID-19 but do not follow requests to be quarantined, tested and treated.



The measure, which went into effect Thursday, will be valid regardless of whether the person has received a criminal penalty for the action. Deportation or an entry ban will also be considered depending on the case, the ministry added.



The ministry said it will continue to contain the virus by encouraging foreigners to voluntarily follow the health-related guidelines supported by the relevant law on contagious disease prevention and management.



In an unprecedented move, South Korea's foreign ministry issued a level-1 travel advisory for all countries starting Thursday. The government has also expanded a special entrance procedure for all international arrivals.



South Korea reported 152 new cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of infections to 8,565. (Yonhap)