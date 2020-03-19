 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

S. Korea unveils stronger measures against foreigners who ignore virus guidance

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 19, 2020 - 11:48       Updated : Mar 19, 2020 - 11:48
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korea on Thursday unveiled stronger measures against foreigners here who reject health guidance despite being suspected or confirmed patients of the new coronavirus.

The justice ministry said the government will cancel visas or stay permits of foreign nationals living here who are suspected or confirmed of having COVID-19 but do not follow requests to be quarantined, tested and treated.

The measure, which went into effect Thursday, will be valid regardless of whether the person has received a criminal penalty for the action. Deportation or an entry ban will also be considered depending on the case, the ministry added.

The ministry said it will continue to contain the virus by encouraging foreigners to voluntarily follow the health-related guidelines supported by the relevant law on contagious disease prevention and management.

In an unprecedented move, South Korea's foreign ministry issued a level-1 travel advisory for all countries starting Thursday. The government has also expanded a special entrance procedure for all international arrivals.

South Korea reported 152 new cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of infections to 8,565. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114