 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

N. Korea bars people from using public transportation without wearing masks

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 19, 2020 - 10:48       Updated : Mar 19, 2020 - 10:48
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

North Korea has banned people from using public transportation without wearing masks as a precautionary measure to block the outbreak of the new coronavirus, state media reported Thursday.

North Korea has not reported any confirmed COVID-19 outbreak, but it has reportedly put thousands of people under medical supervision for potential infection and taken various preventive measures, including blocking its border and enforcing strict quarantines.

The Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North's ruling party, ran a story on Pyongyang's latest guidelines for its citizens in using public transportation, which oblige passengers to wear masks and sanitize their hands before boarding trains, subways, buses and taxis.

People will also have to have their temperatures checked before using public transportation for long-distance travel, and if they show suspected symptoms, they should be barred from boarding, the paper said.

The paper said that trains and buses are also required to install an area to be used to quarantine any passengers showing symptoms, while crew should keep their masks and gloves on and should not reuse the protective gear.

North Korea has taken efforts to prevent coronavirus outbreaks from taking place in the country, which is regarded as highly vulnerable as it shares a long and porous border with China, the original epicenter of the contagious disease.

Despite its repeated claims that it has no infections, worries persist that the North might be concealing an outbreak that could spiral out of control. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114