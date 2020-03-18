[Graphic News] COVID-19 most seriously affects older people









The World Health Organization called for countries to test suspected cases of COVID-19, as the rest of the world registered more infections and deaths in the pandemic than China.



The worst affected countries in terms of fatalities are mainland China, with more than 3,200 deaths, Italy with more than 2,000 deaths, over 853 in Iran and above 300 in Spain.



The death rate is highest among more elderly groups and poses a higher risk to people with preexisting health conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease, and high blood pressure.











