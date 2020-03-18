National fencing player tests positive for coronavirus

(Korean Fencing Federation)



A national fencing player has tested positive for the novel coronavirus after participating in a competition in Europe, the sport's governing body said Wednesday.



The Korean Fencing Federation said it received the COVID-19 test result of the 25-year-old female fencer of the national squad, whose identity is being withheld, early in the day.



She returned to South Korea on Sunday after participating in a contest in Hungary. The fencer, who complained of a sore throat during her stay in Hungary, was tested at a medical center in Ulsan, southeast of Seoul, on Tuesday.



All of the national team members who went to Europe with the patient were sent home to isolate themselves, according to the federation.



It also said it has notified the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee of the test result.



South Korea has reported nearly 8,500 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Wednesday. (Yonhap)