Chung Euisun reelected as Hyundai Mobis’ internal director





Hyundai Motor Group Executive Vice Chairman Chung Euisun was reelected as Hyundai Mobis’ in-house director Wednesday during a shareholders meeting, after overcoming objections.



Chung’s term was extended until 2022.



The same day, the shareholders passed resolutions approving the financial statements and appointing two outside directors, Young&Co’s CEO Chang Young-woo and former Opel Chief Executive Karl-Thomas Neumann.



Prior to the shareholders meeting, some overseas pension funds and advisory companies had expressed opposition to Chung’s reelection out of concern about the board’s independence.



