Business

Chung Euisun reelected as Hyundai Mobis’ internal director

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Mar 18, 2020 - 17:26       Updated : Mar 18, 2020 - 17:26


Hyundai Motor Group Executive Vice Chairman Chung Euisun was reelected as Hyundai Mobis’ in-house director Wednesday during a shareholders meeting, after overcoming objections.

Chung’s term was extended until 2022.

The same day, the shareholders passed resolutions approving the financial statements and appointing two outside directors, Young&Co’s CEO Chang Young-woo and former Opel Chief Executive Karl-Thomas Neumann.

Prior to the shareholders meeting, some overseas pension funds and advisory companies had expressed opposition to Chung’s reelection out of concern about the board’s independence.

(shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
