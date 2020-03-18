OB’s flagship Cass wins 2020 Korea Wine and Spirits Award

Cass Fresh, Oriental Brewery’s flagship beer brand (OB)
Cass, the leading domestic beer brand produced by Oriental Brewery, has won the 2020 Korea Wine and Spirits Award for five consecutive years.
In January this year, OB’s Cass won the top prize at 2020 Korea Brand Hall of Fame, presented by the Institute for Industrial Policy Studies, the company said Wednesday.
Cass is OB’s flagship lager beer here first introduced in 1994.
Its market share in the local beer market in 2019 reached 36 percent with 1.19 trillion won of sales, according to data compiled by Nielsen Korea.
Cass has been ranked as the first in Kantar’s brand power index in 2019 – in a survey conducted on around 10,000 people, 42.3 percent of people chose Cass over other brands.
In November last year, Cass was also listed first in Gallup Korea’s survey, with 53 percent of votes among beer brands.
“Cass will continue to offer the best quality beer and brand experience to customers,” said Nam Eun-ja, OB executive director.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com
)