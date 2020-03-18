 Back To Top
Business

LG Display edges out Japan Display in automotive display market

By Lim Jeong-yeo
Published : Mar 18, 2020 - 13:37       Updated : Mar 18, 2020 - 13:37
(LG Display)
(LG Display)
LG Display nabbed the top seat in 2019’s automotive display market, edging out Japan Display, IHS Markit data showed Wednesday.

LG Display recorded $1.6 billion revenue in the automotive display segment last year, accounting for 20.1 percent of market domination.

The company manufactures center information displays for cars, dashboard, and rear seat entertainment display panels.

Japan Display, which had previously been ahead in the game, marked $1.1 billion revenue in 2019 and took up 14.1 percent of the market, coming in second.

LG Display’s strentgh is in the 5-inch and 10-inch “big products” line, which is increasingly sought by more automakers due to the emergence of “connected cars” and in-vehicle entertainment systems using larger-than-before digital cockpits.

LG Display supplies panels to Daimler, Benz, BMW, Hyundai and Kia Motors, Toyota, Honda, Tesla and General Motors.

The company’s goal for 2021 is a revenue of 2 trillion won, with plastic organic light-emitting diode products at the forefront of the game.

By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)
