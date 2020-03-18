Hospital chief contracts COVID-19; vice health minister in self-isolation

Lee Yeong-sang (center), president of the Bundang Jesaeng Hospital, briefs reporters on the latest infections at his hospital on March 6, a day after a coronavirus patient was first reported there. (Yonhap)
A hospital chief who is part of South Korea’s central coronavirus response team was found to be infected with the novel coronavirus Wednesday, forcing a number of officials into self-isolation including Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip.
Lee Yeong-sang, president of the Bundang Jesaeng Hospital, tested positive for COVID-19, officials said. The hospital in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, has seen 29 infections so far and Lee has overseen countermeasures to contain the virus there.
The hospital’s first COVID-19 patient was identified March 5. A number of its medical staff and patients, as well as a visitor, have since tested positive.
Upon Lee’s diagnosis, Vice Minister Kim and several other officials at the ministry went into self-isolation. Kim chaired a meeting of major hospital chiefs in Seoul and surrounding areas on March 13 to discuss the pandemic. Lee was among those in attendance.
Seongnam Mayor Eun Su-mi and several city officials were tested for the virus, as they had met with Lee and other members of the hospital staff on March 6. The results were not yet available as of press time.
Lee reportedly wore a face mask while supervising the anti-virus measures at his hospital and complained of coughing and a runny nose before testing positive.
By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com
)