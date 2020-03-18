Number of coronavirus cases in military remains unchanged for week

(Yonhap)



The military reported no additional cases of the new coronavirus among service personnel for the seventh straight day Wednesday, with the total number of infections remaining unchanged at 38, the defense ministry said.



Of the total infections, 21 were reported in the Army, 13 in the Air Force, two in the Marine Corps, and one each in the Navy and a unit under the direct control of the ministry, it said.



The numbers include 12 personnel -- eight in the Navy and four in the Air Force -- who have fully recovered from the new virus.



The number of service members who are currently quarantined in a preventive measure decreased to 2,280 from 2,350 the previous day. Of them, some 30 have either shown symptoms or had direct contact with infected patients, while the remainder recently visited the southeastern city of Daegu, the surrounding North Gyeongsang Province or virus-hit foreign nations, including China, the ministry said.



South Korea reported 93 new cases of the virus at midnight, bringing its total infections to 8,413, with 84 deaths. (Yonhap)