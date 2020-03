The number of traffic fatalities in South Korea fell 11.4 percent last year from a year earlier, data showed.



A total of 3,349 people died from car accidents in 2019, down from 3,781 tallied a year earlier, according to data compiled by the Land and Transport Ministry and the National Police Agency.



The annual number of traffic deaths in the country has fallen steadily every year since 2015. (Yonhap)