Johnson & Johnson donates W200m worth of masks and relief goods in Korea

Johnson & Johnson deliver relief goods to Daegu, Korea (Johnson & Johnson)

Global health care company Johnson & Johnson has donated 200 million won ($161,000) of relief goods to medical professionals and low-income families in Korea to help alleviate the COVID-19 situation, the company said Tuesday.



Johnson & Johnson’s four operations in Korea -- Medical, Janssen, Vision and Consumer -- collaborated with the Salvation Army here in distributing 20,000 KF94 masks and 4,000 emergency relief kits.



“Our heart goes out for those who are fighting the spread of COVID-19 from the front line and for those who are going through hard times under quarantine. We hope these relief goods may give them strength,” said a Johnson & Johnson official from the corporate social responsibility division.



One emergency relief kit consists of five KF94 masks, disinfection tissues, hand sanitizer and the company’s Neutrogena hand cream, Listerine mouthwash and Aveeno body wash.



Previously, Johnson & Johnson had supplied low-income families and quarantined COVID-19 patients in hard-hit Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province with 10,000 bottles of Listerine mouthwash and 1,518 Neutrogena body care products.



By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)