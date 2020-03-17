 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Family feud at Hanjin escalates with complaint to FSS

Bando chairman reportedly demands honorary post

By Jo He-rim
Published : Mar 17, 2020 - 14:57       Updated : Mar 17, 2020 - 14:57
Bando E&C Chairman Kwon Hong-sa (Bando E&C)
Bando E&C Chairman Kwon Hong-sa (Bando E&C)

Hanjin KAL, holding company of South Korea’s flagship carrier Korean Air, complained to the Financial Supervisory Service on Tuesday, calling for a probe into “violations” of the Capital Market Act, amid the succession battle between siblings at the conglomerate.

The company said that the alliance involving Hanjin Group heiress Cho Hyun-ah, Korea Corporate Government Improvement and Bando Engineering and Construction, have falsely posted equity statements that breach the Financial Investment Services and Capital Markets Act.

In October 2019, Bando E&C posted that it acquired over 5 percent of Hanjin KAL stocks for investment purposes, highlighting the close relationship of its Chairman Kwon Hong-sa and late Hanjin Group Chairman Cho Yang-ho.

Since then, the company has been increasing its stake to the current 8.28 percent. In January, the company reported the stake increase was intended to participate in management decisions.

Hanjn KAL claims Bando Chairman Kwon already held a clear intention to exercise influence on business administration but failed to clarify it until January. Kwon has also allegedly demanded the company to appoint him as honorary chairman in August and December.

“Such a breach of law by Bando E&C and KCGI damages the fairness and credibility and disturbs the market order,” a Hanjin KAL official said.

Hanjin KAL asked FSS to dispose of the 3.28 percent of stock owned by Bando -- to limit its voting share to 5 percent.

Bando E&C refuted the claims.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114