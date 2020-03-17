Eximbank donates W250m to virus-hit Daegu

(Export-Import Bank of Korea)
The state-run Export-Import Bank of Korea has donated 250 million won ($201,000) to nonprofit groups to support small business owners and senior residents living in Daegu, the southeastern city hit hardest by the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Korea Eximbank has donated 100 million won to the comprehensive welfare center for the elderly staying at home alone, outsourced by the Ministry of Health and Welfare. The center will purchase food from traditional markets in Daegu and deliver them to the senior residents living alone, according to the bank officials.
The bank will also spend 100 million won in buying products from small businesses and buy 50 million won worth flowers to support flower farms suffering from a slump in sales.
Earlier, the bank had offered 50 million won to the Hope Bridge Association of the National Disaster Relief as part of emergency aid.
By Choi Jae-hee (cjh@heraldcorp.com
