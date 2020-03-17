 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

[Advertorial] LG Chem vows to enter top 5 global chemical company list

By Korea Herald
Published : Mar 17, 2020 - 13:42       Updated : Mar 17, 2020 - 16:23
Officials work at the EV battery production line of LG Chem. (LG Chem)
Officials work at the EV battery production line of LG Chem. (LG Chem)

LG Chem has rolled out its plan to crack the top 5 global chemical company list by 2024 through change and innovation in its four key business areas.

LG Chem ranked 10th best chemical firm in C&EN’s Global Top 50 chemical companies of 2018, published by American Chemical Society. Also, the company’s brand value surpassed 4 trillion won ($3.22 billion) for the first time, maintaining fourth place for two consecutive years, according to Brand Finance Chemicals 25 2020 report.

With the momentum, the chemical firm seeks to double its current revenue of 30 trillion won to 59 trillion won and achieve a double-digit operating profit margin by 2024 to make its way to the global top 5.

For its petrochemicals sector, LG Chem aims to increase the sales of high-value products including elastomer, polyolefin and super absorbent polymer. The company also plans to invest 2.6 trillion won to increase the production capacity of Naphtha Cracking Center in Yeosu, South Jeolla Province, and polyolefin plant each by 800,000 metric tons by 2021.

LG Chem’s business strategy for battery division includes winning big battery supply deals mainly for third-generation electric vehicles that can run more than 500 kilometers.

The company’s advanced materials division plans to expand high-strength lightweight materials for cars while its IT division will begin the development of materials for next-generation displays including foldable displays.
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114