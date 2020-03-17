[Market Close-up] Have tech shares hit rock-bottom?

(Yonhap)



With stock prices of major tech firms plummeting, retail investors think it is a big opportunity to profit, given the ultralow interest rates.



Past experience of the local stock market’s dramatic rebound -- led by the memory chip market boom -- and pervasive advisory reports by local analysts, led many individual investors to jump on the bandwagon.



The stock prices are really appealing now, but is it worth it?



According to the stock market operator Korea Exchange (KRX), the share price of market bellwether Samsung Electronics which hit 62,800 won ($50.50) on Jan. 20 -- when the country confirmed its first COVID-1 case -- crumbled to 46,700 won during Tuesday’s trading session.



The nation’s No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix also hit its highest price this year on Feb. 17 at 106,000 won, but dipped to 77,000 won on the same day when Samsung Electronics’ stock price crashed.



And there are many who already have cleared their shopping list.



While foreign investors dumped 5.39 trillion won worth of Samsung Electronics shares in the past two months, retail investors purchased stocks worth 5.57 trillion won. For SK hynix, offshore investors offloaded 1.3 trillion won, while individual investors bought 781 billion won.



But individuals scooping up tech stocks could be risky and the prices have not bottomed out yet, some experts warned.



“Earnings forecast, valuation premium and panic sentiment still post downside risks in the market,” said Peter Chan, global head of technology research at CGS-CIMB.



“As demand outlook is not clear (which is likely to deteriorate) and headwinds may not go away for a while, the worst has yet to come. Speaking of my sector, I’ve told my investors to get out (from the market). I’ve put underweight ratings on that (sector) for obvious reasons. I’ve either reduced ratings or downgraded a whole bunch of firms in the last couple months,” he added.





