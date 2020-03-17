Conductor Teodor Currentzis’ Korean engagement canceled due to COVID-19

Conductor Teodor Currentzis and his MusicAeterna’s much-awaited performances in Seoul have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Currentzis, a rising star conductor in the classical music scene, and MusicAeterna were to hold concerts at the Lotte Concert Hall on April 7 and 8.
Teodor Currentzis (Nikita Chuntomov/Vincero)
“Teodor Currentzis and MusicAeterna have been strongly looking forward to their first ever concerts in South Korea, and to meeting with an audience that is well known for its appreciation of music and the arts,” an announcement released by MusicAeterna on Monday read.
“We regret that the global pandemic to which we have all become hostage makes it impossible to travel to South Korea, especially given the stringent measures of isolation and self-quarantine now imposed by most governments,” it continued.
Currentzis, born in Greece and trained in Russia, has been making a splash with bold interpretations. He is the founder and music director of Russia-based MusicAeterna. Currentzis’ visit to Korea with MusicAeterna was one of this year’s most anticipated performances in the classical music scene here.
Automatic refunds will be made in four to five days, concert organizer Vincero said.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com
)