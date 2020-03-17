Conductor Teodor Currentzis’ Korean engagement canceled due to COVID-19

Conductor Teodor Currentzis and his MusicAeterna’s much-awaited performances in Seoul have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Currentzis, a rising star conductor in the classical music scene, and MusicAeterna were to hold concerts at the Lotte Concert Hall on April 7 and 8.





Teodor Currentzis (Nikita Chuntomov/Vincero)