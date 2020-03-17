 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Entertainment

National Ballet dancer dismissed for breaking self-quarantine rules

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 17, 2020 - 09:34       Updated : Mar 17, 2020 - 14:49
Korean National Ballet’s performance of “Swan Lake” (Korean National Ballet)
Korean National Ballet’s performance of “Swan Lake” (Korean National Ballet)

A dancer at the Korean National Ballet has been fired for traveling to Japan during a self-quarantine period amid the rapid spread of the infectious coronavirus, the KNB said Tuesday.

The decision about the dancer, identified only as Na, was made during a disciplinary committee the previous day.

Na, a member of the corps de ballet, or the group of non-soloist dancers, went to Japan in late February and uploaded some photos of his trip with his girlfriend on a social media account.

All members of the KNB had been on self-quarantine from Feb. 24-March 1 after having performances in virus-hit Daegu, where a majority of COVID-19 infections were reported at that time.


(Korean National Ballet)
(Korean National Ballet)

"We reflect upon our conduct in the time of emergency as the whole country is struggling with COVID-19," the KNB said. "We will overhaul the organization and beef up the discipline of our members."

The KNB also punished two other members for engaging in private lessons during the self-quarantine period.

The company has canceled its scheduled performances in March due to the nationwide efforts to combat the virus.

South Korea has reported more than 8,000 confirmed cases since its first outbreak on Jan. 20. (Yonhap)



Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114