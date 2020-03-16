Oceans minister under self-isolation following virus cases at gov't complex

Minister of Oceans and Fisheries Moon Seong-hyeok. (Yonhap)



The minister of oceans and fisheries became the first South Korean Cabinet member to go into self-isolation Monday, following recent coronavirus infections at the government complex in the central city of Sejong.



Health authorities have advised Minister Moon Seong-hyeok to work from his residence until March 24 after he was found to have had contact with a ministry official who tested positive, according to ministry officials. Moon himself has tested negative.



The oceans ministry, headquartered in Sejong, the country's administrative hub city, 130 kilometers south of Seoul, has emerged as an infection cluster, with 27 employees testing positive and 292 going into self-isolation following the ministry's first infection, reported on March 10.



South Korea has so far confirmed 8,236 cases of the new coronavirus, according to the latest data from the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Yonhap)