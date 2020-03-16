JTI Korea invites applicants for global internship in Geneva

(JTI Korea)
JTI Korea said Monday it is recruiting talented youth to participate in the global internship program “Make It Bright” at its global headquarters in Geneva.
The company’s Make It Bright internship program is currently being run in 33 countries.
Selected trainees can choose one of the given topics to participate in the local and global presentation competition, from which they can receive professional mentoring and hands-on experience, the company said.
After several stages, two runner-up teams will be entitled to soft skill training in London, while the final winning team will be given the opportunity to work as interns for six months at JTI’s headquarters.
Qualified applicants can sign up to participate on the company’s website as an individual (one person) or a team (two persons) until April 30.
The qualifications include young adults aged between 19 and 24 who are legally eligible to work in South Korea; those who have less than two years of work experience; those who have business-level English skills; and those who are not disqualified for overseas travel.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
