Helping hand to relieve overloaded pharmacies in mask distribution

Seoul, along with other local municipalities, is offering a helping hand to pharmacies struggling with increased workloads as they scramble to provide government-rationed protective masks.
Since a week ago Monday, when nationwide rationing began, long lines of people seeking masks at pharmacies forced pharmacists to sideline their main mission of providing guidance to patients who need medication.
To lighten the load, the Seoul Metropolitan Government began sending delegates to about 3,000 pharmacies in the city to help out with mask distribution. The helpers will work three hours a day for two weeks.
The rationing system involves more than just handing out masks: Pharmacies have to check customers’ identification, answer questions and keep records. The heavy workload has caused major disruptions, especially at small pharmacies staffed by just one person or two.
Gyeonggi Province has enlisted military assistance. Soldiers stationed there will provide extra labor for about 4,800 local pharmacies. The central city of Daejeon has followed suit. In other cities and provinces, civilian volunteers are lending a hand.
Additionally, the city of Seoul said it would hand out masks for free to every student in the city.
Meanwhile, the districts of Seocho and Yeongdeungpo in Seoul recommended that pharmacies set certain hours when people can purchase masks, to prevent long queues from forming.
The district of Yeongdeungpo posts those hours on its website so residents can schedule their trips to the pharmacy accordingly.
The government said it is considering additional assistance to pharmacies staffed by a single owner.
“We’ve tracked down nearly 1,000 stores in the country, where the owner runs the shop alone. More help is on the way because we’ve heard from other ministries and volunteer groups wishing to just help out those single-owner shops,” an official at the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said.
