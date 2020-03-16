 Back To Top
National

Minor-aged coronavirus patients exceed 500

Calls grow for delay in reopening schools

By Ock Hyun-ju
Published : Mar 16, 2020 - 15:58       Updated : Mar 16, 2020 - 16:05
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

The number of minor-aged patients infected with the novel coronavirus in South Korea surpassed 500 on Monday, as the government mulls further delaying the opening of schools to stem the spread of the virus.

The government is mainly concerned that enclosed, crowded classrooms may turn into new clusters of infections, with children and students transmitting the virus to high-risk groups in local communities.

The Ministry of Education is widely expected to announce the decision on Tuesday, with another two-week delay seen most likely. That will push back the start of the spring semester at schools nationwide from the current March 23 to April 6.

“In school environments, infection risks are high because they (students and children) share spaces while spending time together,” said Kim Gang-lip, vice health and welfare minister, at a briefing Monday.

The fatality rate of COVID-19 for young people is relatively low, but it is highly possible that the students could further spread the virus to the elderly in their homes and local communities if they are infected, he added.

The elderly are more vulnerable to the virus, with the fatality rate for those in their 70s at 5.27 percent and those in their 80s at 9.26 percent here. The overall fatality rate here now stands at 0.92 percent.

So far, 517 people -- 85 people aged up to 9 and 432 aged 10-19 -- have tested positive for COVID-19 here among those aged under 20, with none having died of the virus.

At least 93 teachers have been infected with the virus, according to the ministry data.

The number of students and teachers at elementary, middle and high schools is estimated at 5.4 million and 497,000, respectively, as of last year.

Parents, students and teachers appear to back the idea of extending the school closures.

More than 100,000 people have signed a petition on the presidential office’s website as of Monday, asking for a delay in school openings.

Heads of regional education offices -- including Cho Hee-yeon, who heads Seoul’s education office -- and the country’s teachers labor group also urged the delay

If delayed, the country would unprecedentedly see an opening of schools in early April.

Changes to the academic schedule and curriculum might be inevitable -- including this year’s college entrance exam that is scheduled for Nov. 19 -- and schools will have to find alternatives to meet the legally required number of days by cutting summer vacations, for example.

Under local laws, the number of days that elementary, middle and high schools should be open is set at 190. In accordance with the ministry’s guidelines released in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, up to 19 days could be reduced at school principals’ discretion.

(laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)
