Business

Innocean Worldwide expands to Singapore, Indonesia

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Mar 16, 2020 - 16:38       Updated : Mar 16, 2020 - 16:38
(Innocean Worldwide)
(Innocean Worldwide)

Innocean Worldwide said Monday that it has opened new overseas offices in Singapore and Indonesia to strategically target the Asia-Pacific market. 

The global marketing communication unit of Hyundai Motor Group said that the two units will help it expand outside South Korea and create synergies in global markets. 

Innocean currently operates overseas offices in India and Australia.
The company said the Indonesian office will respond to Hyundai Motor’s sales and marketing service plans in the country. 

Its Singapore office will be a bridgehead to penetrate into other Southeast Asian markets including Vietnam and Philippines, the company said. It recently launched operations in Malaysia through digital communication group Wellcom Worldwide. 

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
