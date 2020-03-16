[Herald Interview] Women of 40-somethings who still dream, challenge

Director Kim Cho-hee (Woo Sang Hee Studio)



Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the film “Lucky Chan-sil” is maintaining a steady performance in the box office, just like the protagonist who endures unexpected hardships in the film.



While the release of many films have been postponed due to the historically low turnout at cinemas due the spread of the highly contagious respiratory illness, director Kim Cho-hee said she decided to open her latest film as scheduled because of her belief, which she says is also the main message of “Lucky Chan-sil.”



“In the film, we show Chan-sil, who unexpectedly loses her job, not trying to escape her jobless and homeless reality but facing it and trying to get through the period. I felt I was in a similar situation. I didn’t want to push back the set dates and try to evade what I was facing. I wanted to make the best choice under the given situation,” Kim told The Korea Herald during an interview in Seoul on Wednesday.



Director Kim, 44, and the films lead actress Kang Mal-geum, 41, are both late bloomers, making their feature-length debut with “Lucky Chan-sil.”



Just like Chan-sil, Kim had a long period of ups and downs on her road to becoming a director.



Studying film in France, Kim got her start with director Hong Sang-soo’s production team for “Night and Day.” Returning to Korea, she again joined Hong’s team as a film producer. Although she was a producer, her work covered a lot more. In 2015, after more than seven years of working day and night, she quit without hesitation.



“The character Chan-sil was inspired by myself. I was 41 when I quit my job and felt like I had nothing, even though I had done my best doing what I thought was my passion. To overcome such feelings, I started to write screenplays. After some five re-writes, I finished what became the script for ‘Lucky Chan-sil,’” Kim said.







Actress Kang Mal-geum (REVERSE)