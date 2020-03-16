 Back To Top
National

Seoul extends special quarantine to arrivals from Europe

By Ahn Sung-mi
Published : Mar 16, 2020 - 14:32       Updated : Mar 16, 2020 - 14:41
Incheon International Airport (Yonhap)
Incheon International Airport (Yonhap)

South Korea on Monday extended special quarantine measures to cover arrivals from Europe on Monday, amid the surge in coronavirus cases in the region. 

Previously six countries from the continent -- Italy, France, Germany, Spain, the UK and the Netherlands -- were subject to tougher screening procedures. Similar measures have now been in place on arrivals from China, Japan, Iran, Hong Kong and Macao.

South Korean nationals and foreigners arriving from Europe are required to have their temperatures checked, declare whether they have respiratory symptoms and complete special quarantine documents including their domestic address and phone number, at the airport to be cleared for entry. Passengers also have to download a mobile app to self-check and report their health condition every day for two weeks. 

“COVID-19 seems to be spreading in Europe at an unusual pace,” said Prime Minister Chung Se-kyun as he announced the new steps. 

He instructed the Health Ministry and the Foreign Ministry to review whether additional measures to block virus influx from overseas would be necessary. 

The government is likely to broaden the vetting process for all of citizens and foreigners entering the country from abroad, in a bid to contain further spread of the virus that has spread around the world. 

“Given the global pandemic, we don’t see it as particularly meaningful to apply the special entry procedures on a specific country anymore,” said Health Minister Park Neung-hoo on Sunday. 

Despite a high number of infections here, the rate of increase appears to be decreasing in the past few days, with 74 new cases reported on Monday bringing the total cases to 8,236 with 76 deaths, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

Meanwhile, Europe has seen a rapid spike in cases, with Italy hit the hardest with 1,809 deaths and 24,744 cases in total, followed by Spain at 292 deaths and 7,845 cases. Seven other European countries reported more than 1,000 cases -- including Germany, France, Switzerland, UK, Norway, the Netherlands and Sweden. 

On heightened fears of COVID-19, 140 countries and territories around the world have imposed an entry ban or tightened quarantine measures on arrivals from Korea, with 77 countries barring entry from here. 

By Ahn Sung-mi (sahn@heraldcorp.com)
