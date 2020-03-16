 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Korean Air uses passenger jets as cargo carriers amid virus woes

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 16, 2020 - 14:23       Updated : Mar 16, 2020 - 14:23

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Korean Air Lines Co., South Korea's biggest airline by sales, said Monday it has begun to use passenger jets to transport cargo on suspended routes amid the spreading coronavirus outbreak.

Korean Air initially started to use grounded passenger aircraft to deliver cargo on routes to Ho Chi Minh City of Vietnam and Qingdao of China on Friday, the company said in a statement. 

"The company is in talks with aviation authorities to expand the alternative use of passenger jets as cargo carriers as the demand for cargo remains intact despite the spread of COVID-19," a company spokeswoman said by phone.

As of Monday, 140 countries and territories were imposing entry restrictions on passengers from South Korea over coronavirus concerns, according to the foreign ministry.

The entry restrictions had led to the suspension of 89 of Korean Air's 124 routes as of Friday when South Korea had reported a total of 8,236 confirmed coronavirus cases and 75 deaths.

"As the COVID-19 situation becomes increasingly dire, it is important for us to take a new perspective when looking at the market. If we use the cargo compartment of our parked passenger aircraft, not only can we respond to the changing demand of cargo transport by diversifying our cargo routes, but we can also reduce aircraft parking fees," Hanjin Group Chairman Cho Won-tae said in the statement.

Korean Air is the mainstay business unit of Hanjin Group.  

The chairman said the national flag carrier will continue its proactive measures to weather challenges from the new coronavirus and seek new opportunities in the market amid unpredictable changes, such as the U.S.' restrictions on European countries. 

"The business strategies of passenger and cargo should be shifted as the transatlantic routes are now blocked," Cho said. "We must flexibly respond to market demand." (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114