 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Hyundai Motor to exempt W2.2b of franchise fees

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Mar 16, 2020 - 14:39       Updated : Mar 16, 2020 - 14:39
Hyundai Motor Group said Monday that it has decided to exempt franchise deposit of some 2,000 partner companies in charge of customer service across the country, which amounts to 2.2 billion won ($1.8 million).

The automaker said 1,374 Blue Hands centers, a Hyundai Motor and Genesis’ official service provider, and 800 Auto Q centers, Kia Motors’ partner service and maintenance company, will have 50 percent of their franchise fees exempted for three months from March to May. 

For service centers located in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, Hyundai Motor Group said it has exempted 100 percent of franchise deposits for March. 

“We deeply emphathize with service providers who are suffering from difficult business environment. The group will continue to put effort to cooperate with our partnering companies,” said a Hyundai Motor official. 

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114