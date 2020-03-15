[Graphic News] 40% of S. Korean firms support work from home amid coronavirus scare









Four out of 10 companies in South Korea are willing to allow their employees to work from home on hopes of containing the coronavirus outbreak, a poll showed.



The South Korean government has urged local communities to take part in social distancing, a series of tactics designed to keep people from gathering in large crowds, including working from home and avoiding in-person meetings.



A survey released by the online job portal Saramin showed about 40.5 percent of the 1,089 local firms said they are allowing their employees to work from home or plan to do so. (Yonhap)











