US welcomes Moon’s proposal for G-20 video conference

The US has welcomed South Korean President Moon Jae-in's proposal for leaders of the Group of 20 countries to hold a video conference to address the escalating coronavirus outbreak, according to Cheong Wa Dae on Sunday.Korea's national security adviser Chung Eui-yong spoke by phone with his US counterpart Robert O'Brien to discuss ways for the two allies to cooperate on handling COVID-19. During their conversation, Chung explained Moon's idea for a special video conference among G-20 leaders, and asked O'Brien to relay the proposal to US President Donald Trump."It's a very good proposal," O'Brien was quoted as saying, and he added Trump may review discussing it at next week's video conference among the leaders of Group of Seven -- which includes US, Italy, Japan, Canada, France, Germany and UK -- according to the presidential office.Earlier on Friday, Moon had proposed the idea during his phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, highlighting the need for countries to cooperate at the G-20 level to combat the virus that has spread across world.Moon's office said it hopes the meeting between G-20 leaders will be convened, where Seoul can share experience of its quarantine measures, clinical outcomes and related information on COVID-19, and cooperate on ways to overcome the global economic crisis.The next G-20 meeting, where heads of the world's largest economies gather, is not due until November in Saudi Arabia. Earlier in February, finance chiefs and central bank governors of G-20 countries met in Saudi's capital, where impact of COVID-19 on global economy was discussed.Separately, Seoul is also pushing to hold a video conference among the leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Plus Three -- South Korea, China and Japan -- to discuss joint responses to COVID-19.