 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

National security advisers of S. Korea, US discuss coronavirus response in phone talks

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 15, 2020 - 16:11       Updated : Mar 15, 2020 - 16:11
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korea's national security adviser, Chung Eui-yong, spoke by phone with his US counterpart Robert O'Brien on Sunday and discussed ways of cooperation to tackle the new coronavirus, the presidential office said Sunday.

In particular, Chung explained President Moon Jae-in's proposal to hold a special video teleconference among the leaders of the Group of 20 nations and asked O'Brien to relay the offer to US President Donald Trump, Cheong Wa Dae said in a statement.

Moon proposed the idea during his phone talks with France's President Emmanuel Macron earlier this week, stressing the need for international cooperation on health care, hygiene and finance at the G-20 level.

O'Brien was quoted as saying by Cheong Wa Dae that Moon's idea is a good proposal and Trump may review discussing it at next week's video teleconference among the leaders of the Group of Seven.

Moon's office said it hoped the proposed G-20 meeting could be held so that Seoul will share its experience of quarantine measures and contribute to discussing ways to overcome the global economic crisis.

The Korean government is also pushing for a similar video teleconference with the leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Plus Three -- South Korea, China and Japan -- to discuss joint responses to the coronavirus. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114