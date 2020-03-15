Korean major firms’ shares plunge over coronavirus: report

yonhap





One hundred of Korea’s top listed companies have seen their stock prices fall more than 20 percent and lost 174 trillion won ($142 billion) in market value in the last 52 days, as coronavirus fears intensified worldwide, data showed Sunday.



Local corporate tracker Korea CXO Institute surveyed changes in stock prices and market values of 100 listed Korean companies, which are the top five companies by 20 industries, between Jan. 20 -- when the first confirmed case was reported here -- and Thursday, a trading day after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a “pandemic.”



According to the data, the market capitalization of the 100 listed companies fell by 19.4 percent from 895 trillion won to 721 trillion won during the 52 days.



The tech industry saw the biggest drop in market value. The top five electronics companies surveyed fell from 465 trillion won in corporate value to 379 trillion won during the period. In March alone, when the coronavirus outbreak has become a global pandemic, the market capitalization of the world’s largest memory chip makers, Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, saw 33 trillion won erased.



The market value of automobiles, petrochemicals and finance declined by more than 10 trillion won, the report showed. The metal and steel industry, information and communications, and electricity and gas also saw their corporate values fall by more than 5 trillion won.



Other industries that saw their market capitalization drop by more than 1 trillion won include construction, distribution, machinery, food, transportation and logistics, and airlines and shipping.



In the last 52 days, the stock prices of listed companies in Korea went down in flames, data showed.



The hardest-hit have been shipbuilding and heavy industries. Shares of the top five companies in the sector plunged 32.4 percent on average by Thursday compared to Jan. 20. The share price of Hyundai Mipo Dockyard slipped 37.2 percent from 48,300 won during the period.



Oh Il-sun, director of the Korea CXO Institute, said, “Following the outbreak of the Middle East respiratory syndrome around the end of May 2015, stock prices of major listed companies in Korea were not easy to recover even after a year.”



“Considering that COVID-19 is in a worse situation, domestic stock prices are likely to recover after a year or six months. Still, if the stock market turns to recovery in early April, the market may stabilize faster than expected.”



