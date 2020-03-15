 Back To Top
National

Moon declares virus-hit Daegu, North Gyeongsang Province as special disaster zones

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 15, 2020 - 09:59       Updated : Mar 15, 2020 - 14:47
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in declared the southeastern city of Daegu and the surrounding North Gyeongsang Province as special disaster zones Sunday, paving the way for state support for the regions hit hard by the new coronavirus.

The move came as nearly 90 percent of coronavirus cases were reported in Daegu, South Korea's fourth-largest city, and the surrounding province. Earlier, they were designated as "special management zones" over COVID-19 infections.

Moon approved the declaration proposal after Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun's recommendation following a related government meeting, according to his office Cheong Wa Dae.

The declaration of special disaster zones will allow the government to spend state money to support 50 percent of the expenditures needed for damage recovery. The move will also permit affected people to receive state support in livelihood costs and exemption in paying utility bills and public health insurance fees.

It marked the first time that South Korea designated a certain area as a special disaster zone due to infectious disease, not natural disasters.

South Korea has reported 8,162 cases of the virus and 75 deaths since the first case on Jan. 20. (Yonhap)
