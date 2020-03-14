Air carriers face double whammy on stormy coronavirus turbulence

A line of airplanes are parked at Incheon International Airport. (Yonhap)



South Korean air carriers that have been hit hard by many flight cancellations over coronavirus face a double whammy with rising parking airport fees, according to industry sources Saturday.



Airports charge companies for using their facilities as parking spaces. At Incheon International Airport, the parking fee is free for three hours upon arrival, with different amounts depending on the aircraft size, for every 30 minutes.



According to flagship carrier Korean Air, it has been charged almost 29 million won ($23,800) for parking of one A380, one of its biggest aircrafts at the Incheon airport from March 2 to Friday -- about 70,000 won per 30 minutes.



The company said almost over 100 of passenger aircrafts among its 140 have remained idle this month. It operates only around 18 flights per day now, compared to 131 daily flights on average before the virus outbreak.



As of Saturday, the number of countries that have enforced entry restrictions on Korean nationals and those who visited here is 61, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The number of countries that have imposed some kind of monitoring measures on visitors who have departed from Korea came to 131 on Saturday.



As for Asiana Airlines, the second-largest airline operator here, it is burdened with the increased amount of parking fees -- 70 percent in March compared to a month before.



The situation appears to be more painful for low-cost carriers that see almost all of their flights canceled, as they mainly operate lines to neighboring countries of China and Japan and Southeast Asia.





A signboard at Gimpo International Airport on Thursday. (Yonhap)