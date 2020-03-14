 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

S. Korean player in French football league diagnosed with coronavirus: reports

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 14, 2020 - 12:49       Updated : Mar 14, 2020 - 12:54

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

A South Korean player in the second division French football league has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, reports from the European country said.

The French paper L'Equipe and other outlets said Friday (local time) that Suk Hyun-jun of ESTAC Troyes has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Another player in the club's junior academy tested positive for the virus, and both will be quarantined at home, reports added.

 The club announced that two of their players have been diagnosed without identifying them, though media reports said Suk was confirmed as one of the two.

According to L'Equipe, Suk is the first France-based pro football player to test positive for COVID-19.

Suk, 28, has spent his entire club career outside his native country. He has played in the Netherlands, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Hungary and France. This is his second tour of duty with Troyes.

Along with all other major European leagues, the French league has ground to a halt amid the spread of the virus in Europe. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114