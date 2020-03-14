S. Korean player in French football league diagnosed with coronavirus: reports

(Yonhap)



A South Korean player in the second division French football league has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, reports from the European country said.



The French paper L'Equipe and other outlets said Friday (local time) that Suk Hyun-jun of ESTAC Troyes has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Another player in the club's junior academy tested positive for the virus, and both will be quarantined at home, reports added.



The club announced that two of their players have been diagnosed without identifying them, though media reports said Suk was confirmed as one of the two.



According to L'Equipe, Suk is the first France-based pro football player to test positive for COVID-19.



Suk, 28, has spent his entire club career outside his native country. He has played in the Netherlands, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Hungary and France. This is his second tour of duty with Troyes.



Along with all other major European leagues, the French league has ground to a halt amid the spread of the virus in Europe. (Yonhap)