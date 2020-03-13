 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Moon, Macron discuss coronavirus response in phone talks

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 13, 2020 - 21:11       Updated : Mar 13, 2020 - 21:16

South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks over phone with French President Emmanuel Macron on March 12. (Cheong Wa Dae-Yonhap)
South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks over phone with French President Emmanuel Macron on March 12. (Cheong Wa Dae-Yonhap)

The leaders of South Korea and France had phone discussions Friday on ways to cooperate in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Cheong Wa Dae said.

Speaking with President Moon Jae-in for 35 minutes, France's President Emmanuel Macron expressed his "respect" for South Korea's "transparent and effective" response to the outbreak, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Kang Min-seok.

Macron requested that South Korea share its related experience with his country as it also struggles to contain the viral disease.

The French president also raised the need for international coordination on health care, hygiene and finance through the Group of 20 (G-20) in order to minimize the negative effects of the ongoing crisis, Kang said.

In response, Moon said his government is willing to share the country's experience and clinical data secured in the process of curing patients.

He emphasized that the international community needs to step up joint efforts to develop a vaccine and help the global economy recover.

"I think it would be good for G-20 members to hold a special videoconferencing session" on the issue, Moon was quoted as saying.

He also explained South Korea's "special immigration procedures" for those coming from France and four other European nations.

He said the procedures are not meant to restrict exchanges with Europe but to contribute to global efforts against the virus.

On peninsular issues, Moon said Seoul will continue its push for "realistic methods" to promote bilateral cooperation with Pyongyang.

Macron told Moon that Paris is ready to offer support at any time if necessary.

The two exchanged views on other issues of mutual concern, such as climate change and energy, and agreed to work toward a visit to South Korea by the French president this year. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114