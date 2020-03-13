Moon, Macron discuss coronavirus response in phone talks

South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks over phone with French President Emmanuel Macron on March 12. (Cheong Wa Dae-Yonhap)



The leaders of South Korea and France had phone discussions Friday on ways to cooperate in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Cheong Wa Dae said.



Speaking with President Moon Jae-in for 35 minutes, France's President Emmanuel Macron expressed his "respect" for South Korea's "transparent and effective" response to the outbreak, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Kang Min-seok.



Macron requested that South Korea share its related experience with his country as it also struggles to contain the viral disease.



The French president also raised the need for international coordination on health care, hygiene and finance through the Group of 20 (G-20) in order to minimize the negative effects of the ongoing crisis, Kang said.



In response, Moon said his government is willing to share the country's experience and clinical data secured in the process of curing patients.



He emphasized that the international community needs to step up joint efforts to develop a vaccine and help the global economy recover.



"I think it would be good for G-20 members to hold a special videoconferencing session" on the issue, Moon was quoted as saying.



He also explained South Korea's "special immigration procedures" for those coming from France and four other European nations.



He said the procedures are not meant to restrict exchanges with Europe but to contribute to global efforts against the virus.



On peninsular issues, Moon said Seoul will continue its push for "realistic methods" to promote bilateral cooperation with Pyongyang.



Macron told Moon that Paris is ready to offer support at any time if necessary.



The two exchanged views on other issues of mutual concern, such as climate change and energy, and agreed to work toward a visit to South Korea by the French president this year. (Yonhap)