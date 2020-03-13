S. Korea reports 11 more dead wild boars infected with African swine fever

(Yonhap)



South Korea said Friday it has found 11 more dead wild boars infected with African swine fever in areas near the border with North Korea, bringing the total number of cases to 366.



The animals were found dead near the border -- the eastern county of Hwacheon, Gangwon Province, the border city of Paju and Yeoncheon County in Gyeonggi Province, north of Seoul, according to a research institute affiliated with the environment ministry.



South Korea confirmed its first-ever outbreak of the animal disease in September last year. Local authorities have culled about 400,000 domestic pigs as part of preventive measures.



Although no additional ASF cases on farms have been reported since early October, authorities continue to discover dead wild boars carrying the disease, mostly along the inter-Korean border.



So far, all confirmed cases among both domestic and wild pigs have been reported in border areas. Pyongyang reported its first outbreak of ASF at a pig farm near its border with China in May last year. (Yonhap)