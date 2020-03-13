Sejong Center declares ‘brief halt’ to prevent virus spread

On Friday, the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts announced a “brief halt” as part of the nation’s “social distancing” campaign to prevent the spread of COVID-19.



(Sejong Center)



According to Friday’s announcement, most of the programs slated to run at the center between now and late March have been canceled or postponed. The Seoul Dance Metropolitan Theatre’s 2020 opening show, “N.O.T,” has been postponed. The Seoul Metropolitan Junior Chorus’ performance has been canceled out of concern for the safety of its young troupe members. Other extra programs the center had planned have been canceled too.



But other shows are to go on as planned after thorough disinfection. Gates are controlled, thermal-sensor cameras are deployed at the entrance, and hand sanitizer is available at the center for the audience.



Starting Monday, arts troupe members are to practice individually at their homes until March 22. Since Feb. 27, staff members have been avoiding rush hour when commuting to work.



To support the arts scene at this time of crisis, the center is refunding the rent without penalty to production companies that have had to cancel shows.



The center will stream its shows online, starting with “The Barber of Seville” by the Seoul Metropolitan Opera on March 31. The online streaming system will continue until April.



