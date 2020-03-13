 Back To Top
National

French national tests positive for coronavirus in S. Korea

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 13, 2020 - 16:52       Updated : Mar 13, 2020 - 16:52
A French national living in South Korea's capital has tested positive for the new coronavirus, local government officials said Friday.

The expat, in her twenties, was confirmed as a COVID-19 patient after initially testing negative in an earlier screening test conducted in France, according to the ward office of Mapo in western Seoul.

The patient, who arrived in Seoul via Incheon International Airport on Monday, visited the local health office the following day to be tested.

The health office, however, did not conduct the test as she showed no symptoms and had tested negative in a Feb. 29 screening conducted in France.

The patient detected symptoms starting Wednesday and on Thursday was told that her father in France had tested positive.

She immediately visited the health office and tested positive, according to the Mapo Ward.

Earlier this week, another expat, a Polish national, also tested positive.

The patient, in his thirties, arrived in Seoul, also via Incheon International Airport, on Tuesday before testing positive on Thursday, according to the Yongsan Ward office.

As part of precautionary measures, the Polish Air aircraft he used returned to Warsaw, Poland, carrying only crew members. (Yonhap)
