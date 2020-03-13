 Back To Top
National

N. Korea's main paper calls for incentive system for scientists, engineers

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 13, 2020 - 15:29       Updated : Mar 13, 2020 - 15:29
(Yonhap)
North Korea's main newspaper on Friday called for an incentive-based system for scientists and engineers in an apparent move to revitalize the sectors amid economic challenges stemming from global sanctions.

North Korea has emphasized advancement in science and technology and an economy independent of outside help as it braces for a prolonged fight against crippling sanctions led by the United States amid an impasse in nuclear talks.

"(We) must ensure that a portion of the profit made from the introduction of new technology actually goes to the scientists and institutions to invigorate scientific research and projects," the Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North's ruling party, said in an article.

"Science and technology should shine light on the path to progress especially now when the economy is faced with many challenges."

The move is seen as North Korea's way of tackling the crippling economy by adopting an incentive-based system to motivate scientists and engineers.

"No matter how valuable new technology is, if it is not connected to manufacturing, it cannot lead to development in the economy," the paper said.

North Korea's media outlets have emphasized the importance of self-reliance frequently since leader North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said he expects no easing in sanctions from the United States and called for a "frontal breakthrough" to tackle challenges in late December. (Yonhap)
