Entertainment

Busan film festival to feature fewer movies this year

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 13, 2020 - 14:23       Updated : Mar 13, 2020 - 14:25
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

The Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) will feature about 13 percent fewer movies this year, its organizer said Friday.

In a recent general meeting, the secretariat decided to invite about 260 films for its 25th edition, a sharp cut from some 300 screened in previous years.

The organizer also decided to hold this year's event from Oct. 7-16 under the slogan of "New Start, Always BIFF."

The downsizing came as its funding was slashed 6 percent on-year to 11.95 billion won (US$9.75 million) -- 1.5 billion won from the central government, 5.05 billion won from Busan city and 5.4 billion won from its own coffers.

"We will reduce the number of films to make the festival more substantial, and instead strengthen the promotion of major films," a festival official said.

Its affiliated Asian Film Market will take place from Oct. 10-13.

Since 1996, the biggest film festival in Asia has been held every year in the southeastern port city of Busan. (Yonhap)
