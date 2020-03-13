 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Ruling party votes in favor of proportional coalition

By Choi He-suk
Published : Mar 13, 2020 - 13:59       Updated : Mar 13, 2020 - 13:59
Top Democratic Party officials including chairman Rep. Lee Hae-chan speak at a party meeting on Friday. Yonhap
Top Democratic Party officials including chairman Rep. Lee Hae-chan speak at a party meeting on Friday. Yonhap

The ruling Democratic Party will join a coalition proportional representative party in the April 15 general election, the party said Friday.

In the vote to decide whether to join the coalition, nearly three-quarters of party members with voting rights supported the idea.

According to the party, 74.1 percent of those who voted approved of the plan. Of the party’s 789,868 members with voting rights, 30.6 percent or 241,559 took part in the vote.

The idea of joining the proportional representation coalition surfaced some weeks ago after the main opposition United Future Party established a sister party for proportional votes.

Of the 300 National Assembly seats, 47 are proportional representative seats.

Although the Democratic Party heavily criticized the main opposition for abusing the recently revised elections laws, the idea of launching its own proportional party, or joining a progressive coalition gained momentum after simulations showed that the conservative bloc would gain a majority in the National Assembly.

Despite the Democratic Party’s decision, the matter of forming the coalition remains far from resolved.

It remains unclear which other parties will be joining the coalition. The leaders of Justice Party have stated that the party will not be joining the coalition, while the party formed by those who broke away from defunct opposition parties, including the Bareunmirae Party and the Party for Democracy and Peace, are split on the issue.

By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114